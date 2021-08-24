Photo Release

August 24, 2021 Senate ratifies resolution condemning MVIS revival: Sen. Grace Poe thanks her colleagues for the ratification of a resolution condemning the revival of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS), Tuesday, August 24, 2021. According to the resolution, the revival is in blatant disregard of the recommendations outlined in Committee Report No. 184 as adopted by the Senate and in violation of President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to make the system non-mandatory for motorists in the process of car registration. Poe said it is quite a relief for the people hearing about the move of DOTr to suspend the implementation of the MVIS circular earlier today. “Mr. President, it is important that we ratify this because as you know, even if we have a committee report that we have already agreed upon, sometimes, other departments would just go ahead after a few months and go back to their old style of re-implementing something that we already objected to,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)