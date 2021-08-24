Photo Release

August 24, 2021 DSWD revamp for faster adoption process of children: Sen. Pia Cayetano thanks Sen. Risa Hontiveros, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1933 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption Act, for accepting her amendments which include the revamping of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the inclusion of dedicated teams to handle adoptions. Currently, she said, the delay in adoption is not just because of the pending cases in the court but also because the DSWD is undermanned. She said personnel who are assigned to handle adoption and foster care are pulled out during disasters or calamities to help distribute relief goods. “There is not enough attention given to the estimated millions of children who are on the streets in need of either temporary foster care or permanent care through adoption. This independent body, to be known as the National Authority for Child Care, will still be attached to the DSWD and will handle the process of adoption,” Cayetano said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 24, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)