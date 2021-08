Photo Release

August 24, 2021 Villanueva supports Domestic Administrative Adoption Act: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses his support for Senate Bill No. 1933 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption Act which seeks to expedite the adoption proceedings of Filipino children. Villanueva manifested his intention to be made co-author of the measure during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 24, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)