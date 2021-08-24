Photo Release

August 24, 2021 Domestic Administrative Adoption Act passed on 2nd reading: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, says she shares in the joy of the Senate for the passage on second reading of Senate Bill No. 1933 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption Act, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Hontiveros also thanked Sen. Pia Cayetano for her helpful interventions and for bringing to bear her personal and legislative experiences. Hontiveros added they consulted the amendments with the adoptive parents and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). “Initially, the adoptive parents were hesitant but they agreed eventually and the DSWD, as Sen. Pia mentioned, while they resisted at first, they agreed in the end to support this version in the Senate,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)