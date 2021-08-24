Photo Release

August 24, 2021 Kiko supports adoption act: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, an adoptive parent, expresses his full support for Senate Bill No. 1933 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption Act during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Pangilinan said he and his wife, Sharon, adopted their youngest child, Miguel. He added Miguel was 2 days old when he came into their household and family life. “Miguel is 11 now. He has brought us joy and happiness and indeed, this measure is timely and very important. We support this measure, and we wish to be made co-author of this measure,” said Pangilinan, who is celebrating his 58th birthday today. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)