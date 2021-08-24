Photo Release

August 24, 2021 No need for the holding of a plebiscite: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, continues his defense of Senate Bill No. 2214, which seeks to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) which is scheduled to be held next year, to another three years from now. Tolentino, during Tuesday's hybrid plenary session, August 24, 2021, said there is no need to hold a plebiscite to amend Section 13, Article XVI of Republic Act No. 11054, otherwise known as the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Tolentino said that while a plebiscite could be done to amend the law, there is a need “to likewise consider the plenary powers of Congress to amend existing laws that would not transgress the Constitution.” (Alberto Calvelo/Senate PRIB)