Photo Release

August 24, 2021 Recto defends Vape Bill: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto addresses the questions of his colleagues on the bill he is sponsoring, Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. On the position expressed by Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III that the law has been too lenient on the age limit for access to tobacco and that it is time to make the law stricter, Recto responded: “You could take that position, Mr. President, but based on current law, today, you can drink alcohol, you can vote at 18, you can go to war, you can smoke cigarettes at 18, the age of majority. So I think it is only practical at 18, you can use a vaporized nicotine product, which is less harmful than a tobacco product.” Recto also stressed that one-third of all the sections of the bill prohibits the selling of vaporized nicotine products to persons below 18. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)