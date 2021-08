Photo Release

August 24, 2021 The People’s Champion: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri congratulates Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao for a “job well done” at the start of the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 24, 2021. “Although he was not able to make it this time but everyone in the Philippines saw how gallant was his stand on how he fought a bigger opponent. We congratulate him for his heart and gallantry in fighting for the Filipino people. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)