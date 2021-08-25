Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Dela Rosa supports funding of NTF-ELCAC: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his support for the continued funding of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), stressing the important role it plays in the peace and order situation in the country. During the hybrid meeting of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense on the nominations of three senior officers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Dela Rosa asked Philippine Army Chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino about the possible effects to the country’s peace and order situation in case the move to defund NTF-ELCAC pushes through. According to Centino, the NTF-ELCAC funds intend to address the root cause of insurgency through government projects and if it would not be addressed because of the absence of funding, the insurgency problem would continue to exist. “I for one agree with you. I really support the funding of ELCAC and how important it is in the peace and order situation and especially in insurgency,” Dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)