Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Gov’t office heads accountable for resources: Sen. Grace Poe reminds resource persons during the Blue Ribbon investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health, particularly the expenditures related to the fight against Covid-19, that Presidential Decree No. 1445 or the Auditing Code of the Philippines states that government resources should be managed in accordance with the law and regulations and that the resources should be safeguarded against loss or wastage. Poe said the responsibility to ensure that such policy is faithfully adhered to rests directly on the chief or head of the government agency concerned. “So, you can’t always delegate to your co-workers. The head of the agency is directly responsible,” Poe said Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She also reminded resource persons that the Office of the Ombudsman had ordered last year the suspension of eight Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) executives for six months without pay in connection with the alleged irregular release of P2.7 million from the insurer’s interim reimbursement mechanism. “I agree with the Ombudsman. Somebody must indeed be held accountable so this will not be repeated,” Poe stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)