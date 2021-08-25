Photo Release

August 25, 2021 P42 B transfer violates Procurement Act: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon stresses that there is violation of the implementing rules of Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act when the Department of Health (DOH) failed to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Budget and Management- Procurement Service (DBM-PS) to cover the transfer of P42 billion. On the questioning of Drilon during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the utilization of COVID-19 funds, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Lloyd Christopher Lao, former undersecretary and head of DBM-PS, stated that before the declaration of the medical items as common supplies, the P42 billion worth of items were not in the inventory of DBM-PS, except for alcohol and some sanitizing items. Lao added there was no need for a MOA since the items were later declared as common use. “I am sorry, but what you're saying is contrary to the implementing rules and regulations of the Procurement Act. There is nothing there, which dispenses with a memorandum of agreement, which is necessary so that there can be a documentary tracing of this disbursement of P42 billion,” Drilon told Lao. Drilon said under the implementing rules and regulations of the Procurement Act, in order to hasten project implementation, procuring entities may outsource procurement task by requesting other agencies to undertake such procurement through the execution of a MOA. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)