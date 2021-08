Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Confirmed: (from left) Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) chairman Vicente C. Sotto III poses with Brig. Gen. Raul Villanueva, Philippine Army Chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, and Commodore Ruben Fajardo following the approval of their nominations by the CA Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Also in photo is CA’s Committee on National Defense chairman Rep. Luis “Jonjon” Ferrer IV (right). (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)