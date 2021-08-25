Photo Release

August 25, 2021 A snappy salute: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., expresses his support for the nominations of the three senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to the ranks of Commodore and Brigadier General respectively, during a hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments (CA) Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Revilla said Philippine Army Chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, a veteran combat officer and tactician, was recognized for his exemplary work in AFP Management and Fiscal Office for accomplishing his tasks with utmost efficiency and transparency. “My snappy salute to all the gentlemen in uniform. We are aware of the long period of service and sacrifices you made for our country,” Revilla said. The nomination of Centino as well as of Brig. Gen. Raul Villanueva and Commodore Ruben Fajardo were later approved by the CA during its hybrid plenary session. (OS Revilla photo)