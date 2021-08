Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Pangilinan take his oath as member of the Commission on Appointments: Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan takes his oath as a member of the Commission on Appointments (CA) during its plenary session on Wednesday, 25 August 2021. He has been elected as the chairperson of the Committee on Agrarian Reform and deemed member of all standing committees in the Commission. He will also be a member of the Minority in the CA.