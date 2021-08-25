Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Weird requirement to get SRA: Sen. Joel Villanueva considers as weird the requirement asked of the healthcare workers in claiming their special risk allowance (SRA) during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the 2020 Commission on Audit report on the utilization of COVID-19 funds, Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Villanueva said healthcare workers who are taking care of COVID patients everyday were asked to list down all the dates when they were exposed to COVID patients. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said a document from the head of the hospital or the facility certifying who will be eligible to receive the SRA is needed, supported by a daily time record. “Don't you think Mr. Chairman, Secretary, don't you think it's weird to ask the personnel, as to when they were exposed to COVID patients when they are actually taking care of COVID patients? I think it's weird, Mr. Chair,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)