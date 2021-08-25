Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Who authorized DBM-PS to procure face shields?: Sen. Panfilo Lacson asks the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service (DBM-PS) to explain the procurement of face shields since it was not included in the list of items under the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) resolution dated March 2020. “I wonder where DBM-PS got their authorization to bid out the procurement of face shields because it was not included in the list of items?” Lacson said during the Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to the Department of Health’s Covid-19 budget Wednesday, 25 August 2021. According to Lacson, there was a subsequent resolution or Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) dated March 31, 2021 on the general items to be procured as common-use supplies and equipment. “I wonder what authority DBM-PS had in bidding out or procuring the face shields because it was not included in the list. With or without the memorandum of agreement, with or without the GPPB resolution, DBM-PS was not authorized at the time to procure the face shields as it was not included in the list,” Lacson stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)