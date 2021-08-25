Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Hazard pay in lieu of special risk allowance: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, during a virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee Wednesday, August 25, 2021, on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19, suggests the release of hazard allowance for health workers who have not received their special risk allowance (SRA). Health Sec. Francisco Duque III earlier said SRA under Bayanihan 2 could not be released because the law had already expired on June 30, 2021 to which senators disagreed. Angara said hazard pay under the Magna Carta for Health Workers remains in force and therefore could be released in lieu of SRA. The senator said it is sad that the DOH, which is tasked to look after the welfare of health workers, would not favor the release of SRA to health workers. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)