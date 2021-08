Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Sen Pia's co-sponsorship on the bill raising the statutory rape age from 12 to 16 yo: In her co-sponsorship speech on SBN 2332, Senator Pia S. Cayetano said, "the age of consent has remained at 12 years of age since 1930, following the enactment of the Revised Penal Code. So that’s a 90-year-old law, which was later on adopted in the Anti-Rape Law of 1997."