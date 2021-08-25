Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Gordon sponsors landmark bill on rape and sexual abuse: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, urges the passage of Senate Bill No. 2332, which seeks to increase the age for determining statutory rape and other acts of sexual abuse and to increase the age of sexual consent from 12 to 16 years. The bill seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) 3815 or the Revised Penal Code, RA 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997, and RA 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. “Rape is a very violent crime, especially when performed against a minor, Mr. President. That is why it is important that we amend the old law, that I can show you right now clearly states that it applies to certain individuals, for women, for example, and not for men or for gay personalities…That's why we're having a legislative reform on rape, especially for the protection of our girls and boys, and others with different sexual preference from sexual violence,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)