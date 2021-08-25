Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Leaving an enduring legacy for children: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her gratitude to Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, for sponsoring Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2332, which seeks to increase the age for determining statutory rape and other acts of sexual abuse and exploitation to protect children. Hontiveros, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 25, 2021, said that as a mother, she is disgusted that the current state of our laws subjects a 13-year-old to prove in court that they did not consent to the sexual act with some being asked if they enjoyed it. “As a policymaker, I am pleased that we now take advantage of a historical opportunity to correct this. The 18th Congress will be the Congress waylaid by the pandemic. The Congress that faced unprecedented challenges, but with this measure, along with other measures such as the anti-online sexual abuse and exploitation of children law, which this chamber passed on 3rd reading, I hope that we will also be the Congress who leaves an enduring legacy for our children,” Hontiveros said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)