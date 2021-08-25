Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Amending PDIC charter: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, sponsors Committee Report No. 287 on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2365 seeking to amend the charter of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC). Angara said the proposed amendments will help strengthen the country’s banking system, promote people’s faith and confidence in it, and ultimately aid in the speedy economic recovery in light of the pandemic. “Straddled with record-high unemployment and rising poverty, our economy continues to struggle. As a result of the safety protocols, social distancing measures, and our people’s fears of contracting the virus, demand is low, economic sentiment is cautious, and business activity isn’t as robust as it can be. If allowed to persist, this economic bearishness could descend into a full-blown crisis of confidence—none of us for sure want to happen. Particularly in our financial system, given that it will play a critical role in fueling our economic resurgence. Our recovery is only as good as the confidence our people in the country’s institutions, such as our banking system,” Angara said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 25, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)