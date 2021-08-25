Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Postponing BARMM elections to one year unconstitutional: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says postponing the first regular elections of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to a period of one year is unconstitutional as he continues to defend Senate. Bill No. 2214 or the bill seeking to reset the holding of the BARMM elections from May 2022 to May 2025. Explaining why he cannot accept the amendment of Sen. Imee Marcos to postpone for only a year, cited Supreme Court decisions, including the case Osmena vs Comelec where the Supreme Court equivocally stated that the Constitution has mandated synchronized, national and local elections. “If we postpone the BARMM elections for less than three years, it would run counter with several Supreme Court decisions, it would run counter with the constitutional command that local and national elections should be synchronized. And we might jeopardize even the normalization process, the peace process, and all the mandates given to the Bangsamoro Transitional Authority, Mr. President,” Tolentino said, Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Marcos said she will abide by the ruling of the body. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)