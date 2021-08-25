Photo Release

August 25, 2021 Synchronization of BARMM election a priority measure: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto seeks clarification from colleagues whether Senate Bill No. 2214, which seeks to synchronize the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) regular elections with the 2025 national elections, was an urgent bill. Recto, who abstained from voting on the measure on 2nd reading Wednesday, August 25, 2021, also wanted to know if the legislation was one of the priority measures of the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri informed Recto that all the cabinet members were requesting for the passage of the bill to maintain peace and order in the area. Zubiri said the priority certification for SBN 2214 is forthcoming. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)