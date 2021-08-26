Photo Release

August 26, 2021 Villars leads opening of Casimiro to Alabang- Zapote Road River Drive: Senator Cynthia Villar and Rep. Camille Villar lead the inauguration of the 425-meters River Drive that connects Casimiro Village and Alabang-Zapote Road in Pamplona 3, Las Piñas City. The River Drive helps ease traffic gridlock in the city's major thorougfares, while offering comfort and convenience to the commuting public. Also in photo are Jun Ocampo, HOA President of Casimiro, Rep. Camille Villar, Sen. Cynthia A Villar, Brgy. Capt. Mori Riquerra of Brgy. Pamplona 3 and Celso Destajo of Manuela 4E.