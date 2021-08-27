Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Blue Ribbon Committee protecting gov’t from graft and corruption: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, maintains that the investigations conducted by the committee have yielded positive results particularly in the fight against graft and corruption and going after malefactors in government. Gordon was responding to the statement recently made by President Rodrigo Duterte calling on the public not to believe in the Senate investigation because they result in nothing. In his opening statement during the continuation of the virtual inquiry on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID, Gordon stressed that the country is in deep trouble and the Senate would not sit idly by while Filipinos are being abused. “The Blue Ribbon Committee is here to protect the government from graft and corruption, but above all, we protect the people from malefactors, from people wearing uniforms and pretending they are law enforcers when they are the ones who are pushing their weight around, committing corruption, committing abuses, killing people. And that is why your Senate has also conducted other investigations not just the Blue Ribbon," Gordon said Friday, August 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)