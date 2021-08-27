Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Where’s the SRA fund?: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Friday’s third Blue Ribbon Committee investigation August 27, 2021, on the 2020 COA report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19, stresses that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P9.02 billion in June 2020, the remaining P2 billion for special risk allowance (SRA) were undisbursed, which could have compensated over 70,000 healthcare workers. However, the DOH allotted additional P311 million for the payment of SRAs of 20,000 healthcare workers, which will be released this week as announced by the DBM. Villanueva asked where the P2 billion undisbursed fund for SRAs is and why P311 million only will be released. “We need the DOH to step up and take charge in issues pertaining to the mismanagement of government funds, including underspending, obligating funds without disbursing and releasing of funds to various entities without sufficient documentation, and among other issues, are unacceptable... in the first place we would not be in this position if delays from both the DOH, or the DBM, did not hamper the release of these funds,” Villanueva said (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)