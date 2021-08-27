Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Drilon questions overpriced medical supplies: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks officials of the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee virtual investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to the Department of Health’s budget utilization of its expenditures, particularly those for the Covid-19, why they awarded a contract to a company that has a capitalization grossly below the acceptable limit to assume the risks for the items it delivered? Drilon said the company concerned had no experience and had questionable capitalization as compared with the other bidding companies. Drilon said Friday, August 27, 2021, that DBM-PS procured medical supplies from the company which were grossly overpriced. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)