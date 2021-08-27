Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Give frontliners timetable for SRA release: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan calls on the Department of Health (DOH) to come up with a timetable as to when the special risk allowance (SRA) will be released to the more than 400,000 medical frontliners. Pangilinan, during the continuation of the virtual investigation of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to budget utilization of the DOH, especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19, said frontliners have the right to know when would they be able to receive their SRA because they are entitled to it. “Everyday they are risking their lives. Everyday they are exposed to COVID-19. Let us give them the courtesy, at the very least, of telling them when will they get it. It is due to them,” Pangilinan said Friday, August 27, 2021. Health Sec. Francisco Duque III, in his response, said they expect to have the SRA released to frontliners within two months. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)