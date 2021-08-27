Photo Release

August 27, 2021 On unobligated vaccine budget, overpriced PPEs: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Friday, August 27, 2021, questions the P2.5 billion budget for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for 2020 which were not obligated by the Department of Health (DOH). Hontiveros, during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee virtual investigation on the 2020 COA report and other issues related to budget utilization of DOH in relation to the fight against the virus, said this budget could no longer be availed because it lapsed on December 31, 2020. Worst, these were foreign loans from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, she said. DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III explained that the amount was set aside for vaccines in advance market commitment in case the supplier would require immediate payment. Unfortunately, Duque said, no supply agreement was signed until December 2020. Hontiveros further questioned the overpriced personal protective equipment procured from 11 different suppliers from April to May 2020, averaging at P1,858.38 when the Department of Trade and Industry ordered a price freeze of PPEs at P950 each. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)