Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Speed up hiring of health professionals: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara urges the Department of Health (DOH) to speed up the hiring of health professionals during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee virtual investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to the Department of Health’s budget utilization of its expenditures, particularly those for the Covid-19 Friday, August 27, 2021. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told the committee that DOH and its attached agencies have around 30,428 unfilled vacant positions, representing 17 percent of its total positions. “Perhaps there is a way you can fill up the positions since there are reports that our health professionals are resigning,” Angara pointed out. He also scrutinized the DOH’s unspent budgets for its regular immunization programs, health facility improvements, among others. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)