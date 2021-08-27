Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Was there due diligence?: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson asks lawyer Lloyd Christopher Lao, former chief of the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), if due diligence was observed in selecting contractors for the multibillion-peso purchase of face masks and face shields in 2020. Lacson raised the question after discovering some discrepancies in the information provided by the two contractors on their general information sheets. Lacson also noted that one of the contractors only has P500,000 capitalization but was able to get contracts amounting to billions of pesos. “Either there was no due diligence for reason of collusion or they are sloppy, which I don’t want to believe because the PS-DBM is a trained and experienced procuring entity of the government. In fact, PS-DBM has a lot of procurement for common-use supplies. If there is no due diligence because the addresses were fake, I wonder how they were able to award the procurement of billions of pesos of items,” Lacson said Friday, August 27, 2021. Lao, in his response, said the contractors submitted the necessary documents like their Securities and Exchange Commission registrations and mayor's permits but admitted that they do not have the general information sheets of the contractors. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)