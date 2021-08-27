Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Amending Philippine Nursing Act: Sen Pia Cayetano says there is a need to amend the Philippine Nursing Act to address the shortage of health workers in the country and that there is a need for the Department of Health to push for it. Cayetano said a bill has been filed and already moving at the House of Representatives “and I don't know where it's going to be in the Senate without a push coming from the (DOH).” Cayetano, during the Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the 2020 COA report and other issues related to budget utilization of the DOH in its fight against COVID-19 Friday, August 27, 2021, also thanked her colleagues for their questions to the DOH, “which many remain unanswered.” She said these same questions will be raised once the Committee on Finance starts scrutinizing the DOH budget for 2022. (Screen gab/Senate PRIB)