Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Explain P1.5 billion PS-DBM budget: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) Officer-in-Charge Jasonmer Uayan to explain why their office’s budget ballooned from P312 million in 2015 when it was first created to P1.5 billion today considering that the office was intended to be self-liquidating. “Your budget is bigger than the DBM which has a budget of less than a billion pesos,” Marcos said during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee virtual investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to the Department of Health’s budget utilization of its expenditures, particularly those for the Covid-19 Friday, August 27, 2021. Uayan explained to Marcos that PS-DBM generates income from the sale of common-use supplies and equipment and charges service fee when it acts as a procuring agent for government agencies. Marcos also questioned the immense bank deposits of PS-DBM amounting to P16.8 billion funds from different agencies that are in its account. Uayan explained that those were inter-agency transferred funds that occurred prior to 2020. He said he had no idea how the funds were transferred since he had only been with PS-DBM in June 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)