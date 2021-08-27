Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Go supports Blue Ribbon inquiry: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go urges his colleagues to investigate, and if needed, prosecute anyone who is found guilty of corruption during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee virtual investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to the Department of Health’s budget utilization of its expenditures, particularly those for the Covid-19 Friday, August 27, 2021. Go said the President means business against graft and corruption. “As a senator, I am supporting this investigation so the truth will come out and those who erred will be held accountable,” Go said. He advised Health Sec. Francisco Duque III to “make the supreme sacrifice when the right time comes.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)