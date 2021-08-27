Photo Release

August 27, 2021 Children should be vaccinated: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri underscores the importance of including children in the vaccination program of the government for them to be protected against the newly discovered variants of Covid-19. Zubiri, during the continuation of the virtual investigation of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to the Department of Health’s budget utilization of its expenditures, particularly those for the Covid-19 Friday, said he is also cautious about opening face-to-face classes because children could get seriously ill with the Delta variant. “I hope they can bring in the vaccines so that we can start inoculating children whether it's Pfizer or Moderna. We don’t want this virus to cripple our children,” Zubiri said Friday, August 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)