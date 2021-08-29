Photo Release

August 29, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Energy Chairman Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate Session during an interpellation on his bill on microgrid systems, 25 Aug. 2021. Gatchalian has filed a bill that aims to accelerate the universalization of literacy in the country. Senate Bill No. 2348 or the “National Literacy Council Act” renames and strengthens the Literacy Coordinating Council (LCC) established through Republic Act No. 7165 and seeks the formulation of a three-year roadmap to achieve zero illiteracy. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN