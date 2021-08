Photo Release

August 30, 2021 Virac, Catanduanes: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to local officials at the Catanduanes Capitol during a humanitarian visit, 15 Nov. 2020 file. Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the importance of equipping learners and the workforce with the needed skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN