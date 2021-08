Photo Release

August 31, 2021 Virac, Catanduanes: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to local officials at the Catanduanes Capitol during his visit to the typhoon-ravaged province, 15 Nov. 2020. Senator Win Gatchalian urged concerned authorities to consider imposing stiffer penalties to guard against those who will misuse or produce fake unified vaccination certificates, saying that such fraudulent acts could endanger public safety. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN