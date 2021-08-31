Photo Release

August 31, 2021 Hontiveros thanks colleagues for passage of Domestic Administrative Adoption Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros thanks her colleagues for supporting Senate Bill No. 1933 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption Act which was approved on final reading during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She said her colleagues gave her their invaluable help and guidance. “Above all, I want to thank the adoptive parents. You are this bill’s inspiration, driving force and guiding light. You selflessly shared your experiences and difficulties with us. And this has made the bill richer. May more families come together and rescue each other because of our bill,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)