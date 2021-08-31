Photo Release

August 31, 2021 A key to a better future: Sen. Grace Poe, during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 31, 2021, says Senate Bill No. 1933, An Act Establishing the Rules and Policies on the Domestic Administrative Adoption Proceedings of Filipinos, is a key to have a better future for every child who is dreaming of having a family. Poe said there are thousands of children who have been voluntarily or involuntarily given up by their parents due to poverty, negligence, abuse, a death in the family, and many other reasons. “But thank God that there are those who wish to step up, adopt children and provide them with a loving home. However, the adoption process has not always been easy. And just as it takes a village to raise a child today, we have seen that it takes a village of senators to produce a bill that we can all be proud,” said Poe, who filed the administrative adoption bill. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)