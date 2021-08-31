Photo Release

August 31, 2021 Covid-19 has not been detected in the breastmilk: Sen. Pia Cayetano calls on her colleagues to continuously help in promoting breastfeeding among women, noting that breastmilk remains to be the most nutritious food for infants. Cayetano, in her privilege speech during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 31, 2021, said to date, Covid-19 has not been detected in the breastmilk of any mother with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. It also appears that Covid-19 is unlikely to be transmitted through breastfeeding or by giving breastmilk that has been expressed by a mother who is confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19. “So dear colleagues, I simply ask that we do whatever we can to continue to support this throughout the years, the days, because this is really vital for the survival of our infants, especially during this pandemic. Thank you, dear colleagues, thank you, Mr. President,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)