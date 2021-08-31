Photo Release



Senate approves bill simplifying adoption process for Filipino children: Filipinos seeking to adopt a child may soon have an easier time doing so due to the passage of a Senate bill seeking to simplify the process of adoption in the country.

Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1933 or the Domestic Administration Adoption Act was unanimously approved on third and final reading today. The measure is a consolidation of Senate Bill Nos. 1070 and 1337, originally authored by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., respectively, and principally sponsored by Senator Risa Hontiveros.