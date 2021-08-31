Photo Release

August 31, 2021 Jail those involved in corruption: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go tells colleagues Tuesday, August 31, 2021, that Llyod Christopher Lao, former Officer-in-Charge of the Procurement System-Department of Budget and Management, has never been his aide nor reported directly to him when he served as special assistant to President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016-2018. Go reiterated his call to jail all those found guilty of corruption. “I reiterate the policy of this administration. If you are involved in corruption, whoever you are and wherever you came from, you should be held accountable. I support our collective goal to find the truth but if we already have a conclusion even before getting all the facts then we fail to provide the people true and accurate information,” Go said in his privilege speech. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)