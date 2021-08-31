Photo Release

August 31, 2021 Defend our institutions: Sen. Richard J. Gordon during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, urges his colleagues to defend the institutions in the face of repeated attempts to distract the investigation of the Blue Ribbon Committee. Gordon said he tries to focus on finding the answer where billions of pesos went. “To the senators here, let us defend our institutions because we are the bulwark of defense of our institutions. We are supposed to do it properly and firmly,” Gordon said, August 31, 2021. The Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Gordon conducted an investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report on the use of the Department of Health budget and the funds for the fight against COVID-19. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)