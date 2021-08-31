Photo Release

August 31, 2021 No one will lose job: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, continues his defense of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2234, An Act Creating the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DOMWOF), Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Villanueva said seven agencies will form part of the proposed DOMWOF, and the employees of these agencies will be absorbed by the newly-created department. The following agencies will be merged and transferred to the new department: Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) currently under the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO) currently under the Office of the President; All Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) currently under the DOLE; International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB) currently under DOLE; National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) currently under the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) currently under DOLE; and, International Social Services Office (ISSO) currently under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)