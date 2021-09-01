Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Access to safe water in time of pandemic: Sen. Grace Poe, during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services, September 1, 2021, on House Bill Nos. 9422 and 9423 on the franchise applications of the Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and the Manila Water Company, Inc., notes that the World Health Organization stresses the necessity to have access to safe water, sanitation and hygienic conditions, which she said are essential in protecting the people's health during the pandemic. Poe said that with an ever increasing population, water shortage has always been a threat to health and economy globally. “We want to understand how the recently revised concession agreements in the grant of a congressional franchise will be beneficial to the consuming public. Will there be enough supply of water? How about the rates, would it go down or would the rate increase, and what will be the basis if the rate would increase? Will the water be potable? Can we expect that the services will improve?” Poe asked. Poe also asked the Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System for updates on the master plan and the progress of developing new water sources to augment the supply and meet the increasing demand for water. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)