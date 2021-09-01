Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Develop relations with Russia: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses support for the nomination of Igor Bailen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation. Pimentel, during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 1, 2021, asked Bailen to further develop and strengthen the Philippines’ relation with Russia and look into the unexplored relationship with the biggest country in the world. “I tell you, Russia also wants to be our friend. The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has a friendship agreement with United Russia, so let us build on all of these developments Mr. Ambassador,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)