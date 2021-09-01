Photo Release

September 1, 2021 New concession agreement: Sen. Nancy Binay seeks clarification on the currency exchange rate adjustment and the foreign currency differential adjustment under the revised concession agreement of the Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and the Manila Water Company, Inc. Elpidio Vega of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel told Binay during the virtual hearing on the franchise applications of the Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and the Manila Water Company Wednesday, September 1, 2021, that the provisions for the currency exchange rate adjustment and the foreign currency differential adjustment were deleted under the new concession agreement. This means that adjustments in the increase of foreign currency would not be charged to consumers. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)