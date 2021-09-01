Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Non-revenue water: Sen. Joel Villanueva asks Elpidio Vega of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel during the virtual hearing on the franchise applications of the Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and the Manila Water Company Wednesday, September 1, 2021, whether the issue of non-revenue water has been addressed in the revised concession agreement. Non-revenue water refers to water that has been produced and is "lost" before it reaches the customer. “There should be a target on addressing the pipe leakages. Has this been addressed under the revised concession agreement?” Villanueva asked. Vega said non- water reduction is one of the targets of both the Maynilad Water Inc. and the Manila Water Company. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)