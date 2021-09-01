Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Update on Kaliwa Dam: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services on the franchise applications of Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company, asks resource persons from the Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to report on the construction of Kaliwa Dam. Zubiri said a few years ago, the delay in the project construction has angered President Rodrigo Duterte, which prompted him to push for the passage of Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018. “Precisely there are government agencies, with due respect to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, that were taking forever to actually process the documents. That is not right because we have a water supply problem. Of course, without violation of the law, they have to comply with these permits but let’s also make sure that these agencies comply within the 30-day rule or actually, 20 days in the Ease of Doing Business (law),” Zubiri said Wednesday, September 1, 2021. MWSS Deputy Administrator for Engineering and Technical Services Jose Dorado Jr. said construction has not started for the Kaliwa Dam project and the agency is in the process of getting the Free Prior and Informed Consent and the Special Use Agreement in Protected Areas. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)